60th LRS Materiel Management: You can’t fly without supply

Air Force Airman 1st Class Elaine Arceneaux, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management aircraft parts store technician, April 13, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th LRS Materiel Management Flight is responsible for managing inventory. They administer and operate complex supply systems to ensure financial accountability for all of the utilized supplies. These Airmen ensure every asset — from small screws to multimillion-dollar machinery — is accounted for and where it needs to be whenever our Airmen need them.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 14:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791504
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-UO290-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108293964
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
