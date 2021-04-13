Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th LRS Materiel Management: You can’t fly without supply

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Airman 1st Class Elaine Arceneaux, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management aircraft parts store technician, April 13, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th LRS Materiel Management Flight is responsible for managing inventory. They administer and operate complex supply systems to ensure financial accountability for all of the utilized supplies. These Airmen ensure every asset — from small screws to multimillion-dollar machinery — is accounted for and where it needs to be whenever our Airmen need them.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th LRS Materiel Management: You can’t fly without supply, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60th LRS Materiel Management: You can't fly without supply

