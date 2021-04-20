Defense Media Activity director Hal Pittman hosts a town hall to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about current operations at DMA. Topics include the COVID-19 pandemic and transformation.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 14:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791501
|Filename:
|DOD_108293919
|Length:
|01:11:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DMA Town Hall, 20 April 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT