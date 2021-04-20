Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peek Behind the Curtain Virtual Open House May 2021

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We sat down with Walt Myrhe, Project Lead for the upcoming Virtual Open House in May, to discuss what the audience can expect. If you know ANYONE who you feel may benefit from the information provided at this event share the information with them so they can attend. It costs nothing but some time and promises to be a great event. See you in May. Don't forget to RSVP at the link below.

    https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=594977&k=076846007C50

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:06
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Marketing
    Virtual Open House
    VOH
    May 2021

