Peek Behind the Curtain Virtual Open House May 2021

We sat down with Walt Myrhe, Project Lead for the upcoming Virtual Open House in May, to discuss what the audience can expect. If you know ANYONE who you feel may benefit from the information provided at this event share the information with them so they can attend. It costs nothing but some time and promises to be a great event. See you in May. Don't forget to RSVP at the link below.



https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=594977&k=076846007C50