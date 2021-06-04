B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilot sends greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Kociuba, a 509th Operational Support Squadron B-2 Spirit instructor pilot and wing scheduler at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, sends a video greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland. Kociuba has flown more than 500 combat hours and in addition to the stealth bomber has piloted the T-3, T-6 Texan, T-38 Talon and the KC-10 Extender. She also led the U.S. Air Force Global Strike tri-bomber formation flyover for Super Bowl 55, Feb. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)
