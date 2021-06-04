Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilot sends greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Riedel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Kociuba, a 509th Operational Support Squadron B-2 Spirit instructor pilot and wing scheduler at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, sends a video greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland. Kociuba has flown more than 500 combat hours and in addition to the stealth bomber has piloted the T-3, T-6 Texan, T-38 Talon and the KC-10 Extender. She also led the U.S. Air Force Global Strike tri-bomber formation flyover for Super Bowl 55, Feb. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:09
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 791493
    VIRIN: 190421-F-CH060-0001
    Filename: DOD_108293813
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilot sends greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland, by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

