B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilot sends greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791493" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Kociuba, a 509th Operational Support Squadron B-2 Spirit instructor pilot and wing scheduler at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, sends a video greeting to aspiring pilots in Poland. Kociuba has flown more than 500 combat hours and in addition to the stealth bomber has piloted the T-3, T-6 Texan, T-38 Talon and the KC-10 Extender. She also led the U.S. Air Force Global Strike tri-bomber formation flyover for Super Bowl 55, Feb. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)