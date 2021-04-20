Senate Committee Reviews Stratcom and Spacecom Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, Part 1

Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, and Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard, U.S. Strategic Command commander, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, April 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791489
|Filename:
|DOD_108293793
|Length:
|01:26:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
