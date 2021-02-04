Lynnhaven River reef structures stand ready to reform Virginia Beach habitats

Reef structures are stationed near the Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach, Virginia, April 2, 2021. The environmental objects are slated for placement near the main stem of the Lynnhaven River in order to assist restoring health of the waterway's habitat. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Foster)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791481
|VIRIN:
|210402-Z-EN341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108293742
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
