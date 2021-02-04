Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lynnhaven River reef structures stand ready to reform Virginia Beach habitats

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Reef structures are stationed near the Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach, Virginia, April 2, 2021. The environmental objects are slated for placement near the main stem of the Lynnhaven River in order to assist restoring health of the waterway's habitat. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791481
    VIRIN: 210402-Z-EN341-1001
    Filename: DOD_108293742
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

