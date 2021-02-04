Lynnhaven River reef structures stand ready to reform Virginia Beach habitats

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reef structures are stationed near the Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach, Virginia, April 2, 2021. The environmental objects are slated for placement near the main stem of the Lynnhaven River in order to assist restoring health of the waterway's habitat. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Foster)