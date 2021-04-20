Unoccupied House Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



No injuries were reported after Fort Lee fire and emergency services personnel responded to a house fire April 20, 2021, in the Jackson Circle neighborhood.

When they arrived, firefighters found half of the duplex at 709 Jackson Circle fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished minutes after emergency crews arrived on scene.

The 911 call came in at 9:24 a.m., and firefighters arrived by 9:31 a.m. Prince George County and City of Hopewell fire departments provided mutual aid during the response.

Both sides of the duplex were under renovation when the fire broke out. Neither was occupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.