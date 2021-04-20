Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unoccupied House Fire

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    No injuries were reported after Fort Lee fire and emergency services personnel responded to a house fire April 20, 2021, in the Jackson Circle neighborhood.
    When they arrived, firefighters found half of the duplex at 709 Jackson Circle fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished minutes after emergency crews arrived on scene.
    The 911 call came in at 9:24 a.m., and firefighters arrived by 9:31 a.m. Prince George County and City of Hopewell fire departments provided mutual aid during the response.
    Both sides of the duplex were under renovation when the fire broke out. Neither was occupied.
    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791480
    VIRIN: 210420-A-AG080-001
    Filename: DOD_108293737
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fort Lee
    Jackson Circle
    Hopewell Fire Department

