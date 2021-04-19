Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from the water near Key Largo 

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew rescues a 34-year old male after his Kayak capsized near Key Largo, Florida, Apr. 20, 2021. Chris Hogan, the kayaker in distress was safely transferred ashore with no safety issues. (Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:01
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 from the water near Key Largo , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    hoist
    Coast Guard
    kayaker
    Key Largo
    Air Station Miami

