Coast Guard rescues 1 from the water near Key Largo 

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew rescues a 34-year old male after his Kayak capsized near Key Largo, Florida, Apr. 20, 2021. Chris Hogan, the kayaker in distress was safely transferred ashore with no safety issues. (Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791478
|VIRIN:
|210419-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108293705
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
