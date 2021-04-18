HHC, 184th Sustainment Command, conducted April drill at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center; unit highlights during the weekend were weapons familiarization, inventory, and moving equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791477
|VIRIN:
|210418-A-OE877-107
|PIN:
|184418
|Filename:
|DOD_108293673
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, 184th Sustainment Command April Drill Highlights, by SSG Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT