    HHC, 184th Sustainment Command April Drill Highlights

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    HHC, 184th Sustainment Command, conducted April drill at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center; unit highlights during the weekend were weapons familiarization, inventory, and moving equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791477
    VIRIN: 210418-A-OE877-107
    PIN: 184418
    Filename: DOD_108293673
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 184th Sustainment Command April Drill Highlights, by SSG Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    MSARNG
    184th Sustainment Command
    EverThere

