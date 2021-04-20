Quick clip of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's Volunteer Victim Advocates and their contribution to a response-focused infrastructure that supports airmen who report a sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791472
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-FZ485-292
|Filename:
|DOD_108293589
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR VA Quick Clip, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
