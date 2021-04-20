Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SAPR VA Quick Clip

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's Volunteer Victim Advocates and their contribution to a response-focused infrastructure that supports airmen who report a sexual assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791472
    VIRIN: 210420-F-FZ485-292
    Filename: DOD_108293589
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR VA Quick Clip, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    SAPR
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    DM
    SAAPM2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT