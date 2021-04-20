Dr. Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army surgeon general; Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Navy surgeon general; and Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force surgeon general, speak before a Senate Appropriations Committee subcommittee about defense health, April 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 11:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791468
|Filename:
|DOD_108293533
|Length:
|00:42:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DOD Leaders Brief Senate on Defense Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
