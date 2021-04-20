DOD Leaders Brief Senate on Defense Health

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Terry Adirim, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army surgeon general; Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Navy surgeon general; and Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force surgeon general, speak before a Senate Appropriations Committee subcommittee about defense health, April 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 11:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791468
    Filename: DOD_108293533
    Length: 00:42:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

