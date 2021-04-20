Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force EOD in 60 Seconds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    369th Recruiting Group

    A video package highlighting the Air Force EOD mission for Air Force recruiter use. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments, EOD technicians bravely serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. Assigned to some of the most dangerous missions, they perform tactically harrowing and technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide. Some of the best and bravest Airmen, they do what needs to be done to keep others safe and guarantee mission success, no matter the cost. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791466
    VIRIN: 210420-F-FJ989-980
    Filename: DOD_108293477
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force EOD in 60 Seconds, by TSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    EOD
    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    369 Recruiting Group
    369 RCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT