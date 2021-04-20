A video package highlighting the Air Force EOD mission for Air Force recruiter use. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments, EOD technicians bravely serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. Assigned to some of the most dangerous missions, they perform tactically harrowing and technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide. Some of the best and bravest Airmen, they do what needs to be done to keep others safe and guarantee mission success, no matter the cost. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791466
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-FJ989-980
|Filename:
|DOD_108293477
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force EOD in 60 Seconds, by TSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
