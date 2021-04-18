Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 perform an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791465
    VIRIN: 210418-F-HQ196-155
    Filename: DOD_108293475
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    Elephant Walk
    31FW
    INIOCHOS21

