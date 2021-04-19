Multi-Sport Competitive Organizations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Community Programs offers access to resources and information that helps wounded warriors look for new avenues they can use along their road to recovery. Tonight, they are talking to organizations that can assist competitive athletes prepare for the next step in their process.

    Angel City Games https://www.angelcitygames.org/
    Great Lakes Games https://www.angelcitygames.org/
    UCO-Endeavor games https://www.endeavorgames.com/
    Turnstone Endeavor games https://turnstone.org/
    Valor Games Midwest- Chicago Park District https://www.isfauthority.com/the-valor-games/

