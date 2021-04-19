Multi-Sport Competitive Organizations

Community Programs offers access to resources and information that helps wounded warriors look for new avenues they can use along their road to recovery. Tonight, they are talking to organizations that can assist competitive athletes prepare for the next step in their process.
Angel City Games https://www.angelcitygames.org/
Great Lakes Games https://www.angelcitygames.org/
UCO-Endeavor games https://www.endeavorgames.com/
Turnstone Endeavor games https://turnstone.org/
Valor Games Midwest- Chicago Park District https://www.isfauthority.com/the-valor-games/
