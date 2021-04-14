Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with General Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    General Jeffrey Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander, recently visited our 501st bases.

    While he was here, he sat down with Colonel Wendt and talked about GRIT, the future of the Air Force, and developing an agile and effective team.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 09:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791459
    VIRIN: 210414-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108293411
    Length: 00:13:06
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with General Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Pathfinders
    501st
    AFAFRICA

