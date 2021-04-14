General Jeffrey Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander, recently visited our 501st bases.
While he was here, he sat down with Colonel Wendt and talked about GRIT, the future of the Air Force, and developing an agile and effective team.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791459
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108293411
|Length:
|00:13:06
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview with General Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT