Interview with General Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander

General Jeffrey Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander, recently visited our 501st bases.



While he was here, he sat down with Colonel Wendt and talked about GRIT, the future of the Air Force, and developing an agile and effective team.