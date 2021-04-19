video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



52d FSS Plaques Plus Framing & Engraving is the place on base where most people go to get personalized plagues, awards, and more to show appreciation for the amazing people at Spangdahlem Air Base. Kristen Dussault, an engraver at the Plaques Plus, invited us into the shop to learn more about her job as a creative mind behind the scenes of nearly every award and going-away gift that is given out here.