Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Plaques Plus Framing & Engraving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    52d FSS Plaques Plus Framing & Engraving is the place on base where most people go to get personalized plagues, awards, and more to show appreciation for the amazing people at Spangdahlem Air Base. Kristen Dussault, an engraver at the Plaques Plus, invited us into the shop to learn more about her job as a creative mind behind the scenes of nearly every award and going-away gift that is given out here.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791444
    VIRIN: 210419-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108293304
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plaques Plus Framing & Engraving, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    awards
    military spouse
    air force
    recognition
    52fw
    afn spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT