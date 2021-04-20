Restore Our Earth

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Any time you drink a glass of water, do you wonder about the water you're drinking? What's in it? Who is polluting it? This social media video from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is intended to help you pause and think about how your actions impact the water you drink. If you litter the Earth, that waste will end up in the water. If you care about your body, take care of the waterways. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)