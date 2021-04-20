Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restore Our Earth

    LOYALHANNA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Any time you drink a glass of water, do you wonder about the water you're drinking? What's in it? Who is polluting it? This social media video from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is intended to help you pause and think about how your actions impact the water you drink. If you litter the Earth, that waste will end up in the water. If you care about your body, take care of the waterways. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    TAGS

    water
    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Earth Day
    Reservoirs
    Pittsburgh District

