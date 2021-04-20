Any time you drink a glass of water, do you wonder about the water you're drinking? What's in it? Who is polluting it? This social media video from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is intended to help you pause and think about how your actions impact the water you drink. If you litter the Earth, that waste will end up in the water. If you care about your body, take care of the waterways. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 08:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791441
|VIRIN:
|210420-O-TI382-357
|Filename:
|DOD_108293230
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LOYALHANNA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Restore Our Earth, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
