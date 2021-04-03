Power Beaming Phase 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Power Transmitted Over Laser (PTROL) project safely and wirelessly transmits energy to a specific receiver. This has been a multi-year project. Phase III demonstrated PTROL is on the path to mount a receiver that’s light enough and powerful enough to be flown on a drone. Power beaming is undetectable by the human eye, quiet, and portable. Those three features make it amenable to many applications.



The first PTROL phase in 2017 used lasers to deliver energy through optical fiber for underwater applications and phase II proved large amounts of power can be transmitted over reasonable distances. Learn more about PTROL at https://go.usa.gov/xHWVr.