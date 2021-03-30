1st TSC facilitates divestment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command continue to facilitate the divestment of critical assets to Iraqi partners through the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) March 30, 2021 at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq. Multiple raid towers and other equipment were divested. The building of partner force capacity enables Iraqi forces to sustain security within their borders and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. photos by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)