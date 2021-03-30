Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC facilitates divestment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    03.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command continue to facilitate the divestment of critical assets to Iraqi partners through the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) March 30, 2021 at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq. Multiple raid towers and other equipment were divested. The building of partner force capacity enables Iraqi forces to sustain security within their borders and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. photos by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 07:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791433
    VIRIN: 210330-A-XQ797-939
    Filename: DOD_108293066
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC facilitates divestment, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    Iraq
    310th ESC
    CTEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT