    Task Force Spartan soldiers qualify with new sidearm

    KUWAIT

    03.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Task Force Spartan

    Task Force Spartan soldiers conduct a weapons qualification range with the new Sig Sauer M-17 pistol. The M-17 is replacing the Barretta M9 after more than 30 years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 05:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 791429
    VIRIN: 210329-A-OE086-763
    Filename: DOD_108292960
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan soldiers qualify with new sidearm, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Texas National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    SGT Sam DeLeon
    Sig Sauer M-17

