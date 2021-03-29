Task Force Spartan soldiers conduct a weapons qualification range with the new Sig Sauer M-17 pistol. The M-17 is replacing the Barretta M9 after more than 30 years.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 05:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|791429
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-OE086-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108292960
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan soldiers qualify with new sidearm, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
