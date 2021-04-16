Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kaiserslautern Elementary 21st Century School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern Elementary School celebrates the opening of their brand new 21st century building. How does a 21st century school differ from a traditional school?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791427
    VIRIN: 210416-F-MG914-099
    Filename: DOD_108292953
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern Elementary 21st Century School, by SrA Phyllis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT