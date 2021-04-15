U.S. Army Explosives Detection Dogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791420" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Military Working Dogs (MWD), assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, participate in the Headquarters Department of the Army Military Working Dog Certification Event, conducted near Stuttgart, Germany on April 15, 2021. This certification and training ensured that Soldiers and MWDs were prepared and capable of completing their missions successfully. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)