U.S. Soldiers and Military Working Dogs (MWD), assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, participate in the Headquarters Department of the Army Military Working Dog Certification Event, conducted near Stuttgart, Germany on April 15, 2021. This certification and training ensured that Soldiers and MWDs were prepared and capable of completing their missions successfully. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791420
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-RY767-0901
|Filename:
|DOD_108292914
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Explosives Detection Dogs, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT