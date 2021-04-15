Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Explosives Detection Dogs

    BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Video by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and Military Working Dogs (MWD), assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, participate in the Headquarters Department of the Army Military Working Dog Certification Event, conducted near Stuttgart, Germany on April 15, 2021. This certification and training ensured that Soldiers and MWDs were prepared and capable of completing their missions successfully. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791420
    VIRIN: 210415-A-RY767-0901
    Filename: DOD_108292914
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Explosives Detection Dogs, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    K9
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    USAREUR-AF

