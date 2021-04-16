2ID Best Warrior Competition Spotlight - 2nd LT Flinton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Lieutenant Cameron Flinton, competitor during the 2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition, South Korea, discusses some of his highlights and favorite moments so far of the competition. As one of the newer officers to his unit, Flinton expresses eagerness to do well in the competition and show face to the other competitors.