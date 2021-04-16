2ID Best Warrior Competition Spotlight - 2nd LT Flinton

2nd Lieutenant Cameron Flinton, competitor during the 2nd Infantry Division Best Warrior Competition, South Korea, discusses some of his highlights and favorite moments so far of the competition. As one of the newer officers to his unit, Flinton expresses eagerness to do well in the competition and show face to the other competitors.
|04.16.2021
|04.20.2021 02:00
|Package
|791417
|210416-A-KK645-1001
|DOD_108292883
|00:01:00
|KR
|0
|0
