INDOPACOM Commander Awarded at Japan Ministry of Defense

Admiral Philip Davidson visits the Ministry of Defense to view an Honor Guard ceremony officiated by GEN Koji Yamazaki, receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun presented by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and attend an office call with Prime Minister Suga.
