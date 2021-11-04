Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM Commander Awarded at Japan Ministry of Defense

    JAPAN

    04.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Admiral Philip Davidson visits the Ministry of Defense to view an Honor Guard ceremony officiated by GEN Koji Yamazaki, receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun presented by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and attend an office call with Prime Minister Suga.

    Tokyo

    Award

    Japan Ministry of Defense

    Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun

    INDOPACOM

    Admiral Philip Davidson

    INDOPACOM Commander

