    Commander, US Forces Japan visits Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, US Forces Japan, Lt. General Kevin B. Schneider, visited Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaking with top leadership and observing operational abilities.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791413
    VIRIN: 210414-N-TU805-272
    Filename: DOD_108292822
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    United States Navy

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    DMA
    Navy
    Sailor
    USFJ

