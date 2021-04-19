Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard support COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Oregon Convention Center Mass Vaccination site, Portland, Oregon, April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791410
    VIRIN: 210419-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108292791
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccination

