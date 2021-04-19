Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon National Guard support COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Oregon Convention Center Mass Vaccination site, Portland, Oregon, April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)