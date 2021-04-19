Oregon National Guard continues to support COVID-19 Vaccinations across the state

Oregon National Guard support COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Oregon Convention Center Mass Vaccination site, Portland, Oregon, April 19, 2021. On April 6, President Joe Biden announced that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by today’s date, as Oregon Guardsmen have now administered over 300,000 vaccinations since being activated. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 23:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791410
|VIRIN:
|210419-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108292791
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
