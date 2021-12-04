Can you keep up?
Follow Chief Petty Officer Ezra Payton, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan CPOA vice president, as U.S. and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members participate in an annual hike through historical parts of the Sasebo region.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 22:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791372
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-PE072-863
|PIN:
|863
|Filename:
|DOD_108292634
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual CPOA Hike, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
