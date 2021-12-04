Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual CPOA Hike

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Can you keep up?

    Follow Chief Petty Officer Ezra Payton, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan CPOA vice president, as U.S. and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members participate in an annual hike through historical parts of the Sasebo region.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 22:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791372
    VIRIN: 210412-N-PE072-863
    PIN: 863
    Filename: DOD_108292634
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Joint Forces
    Hike
    CPOA
    Commander

