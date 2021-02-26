Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Compulsory Insurance (JCI) Inspection

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Don’t be like Petty Officer Labarge! Schedule your JCI on time and watch the video to learn what you need to bring: your driver’s license, car insurance, inspection sheet, and road tax paperwork. Don’t forget to go to the VRO office after you’ve gotten your JCI or renew your car insurance to complete the process!

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 22:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791370
    VIRIN: 210226-N-PE072-445
    PIN: 445
    Filename: DOD_108292627
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

