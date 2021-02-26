Don’t be like Petty Officer Labarge! Schedule your JCI on time and watch the video to learn what you need to bring: your driver’s license, car insurance, inspection sheet, and road tax paperwork. Don’t forget to go to the VRO office after you’ve gotten your JCI or renew your car insurance to complete the process!
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 22:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791370
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-PE072-445
|PIN:
|445
|Filename:
|DOD_108292627
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Compulsory Insurance (JCI) Inspection, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS
