Japanese Compulsory Insurance (JCI) Inspection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791370" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Don’t be like Petty Officer Labarge! Schedule your JCI on time and watch the video to learn what you need to bring: your driver’s license, car insurance, inspection sheet, and road tax paperwork. Don’t forget to go to the VRO office after you’ve gotten your JCI or renew your car insurance to complete the process!