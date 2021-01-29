Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Critical Emergency Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    SGT Markquita Poole an occupational therapy specialist (68L) with the 371st Minimal Care Detachment shares how her detachment supports the 409th EVCC in Urban Search & Rescue operations. Soldiers with the 371st embed the 409th during missions to provide emergency care to victims.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791349
    VIRIN: 210129-A-QD893-072
    Filename: DOD_108292353
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SLOAN, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Critical Emergency Care, by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #emergencyresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT