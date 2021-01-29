Critical Emergency Care

SGT Markquita Poole an occupational therapy specialist (68L) with the 371st Minimal Care Detachment shares how her detachment supports the 409th EVCC in Urban Search & Rescue operations. Soldiers with the 371st embed the 409th during missions to provide emergency care to victims.
