    687th CSSB Change of Command

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 687th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held their change of command on Fort McCoy Wisconsin. Lt. Col Joshua Clark to command of the 687th CSSB on April 13th, 2019. Lt. Col Daniel Albaugh assumed command on April 10th 2021. 646th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Paul Tieszen, also participated in the change of command ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791343
    VIRIN: 210410-A-KP604-003
    Filename: DOD_108292321
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 687th CSSB Change of Command, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    Change of Command
    646th RSG
    687th CSSB
    88th Readiness Division

