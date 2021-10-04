The 687th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held their change of command on Fort McCoy Wisconsin. Lt. Col Joshua Clark to command of the 687th CSSB on April 13th, 2019. Lt. Col Daniel Albaugh assumed command on April 10th 2021. 646th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Paul Tieszen, also participated in the change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791343
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-KP604-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108292321
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 687th CSSB Change of Command, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
