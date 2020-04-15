Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Nicholas Kyne Participates in Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2020

    Video by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Spc. Nicholas Kyne shares his experience while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during the 412th/416th TEC combined Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition at Camp Shelby, Miss. on April 15, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791341
    VIRIN: 200415-A-QD893-044
    Filename: DOD_108292307
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Nicholas Kyne Participates in Best Squad Competition, by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #armyreserve #lethal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT