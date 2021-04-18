Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paralyzed Veterans of America Veterans Career Program - SFL Podcast S8:E3 – 18 April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Veterans Career Program provides free employment support and vocational counseling assistance to ALL veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and military caregivers. Listen as LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Ms. Lauren Lobrano, the Director the Veterans Career Program, about how PVA can help you on your path toward a meaningful career on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E3.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791339
    VIRIN: 210418-A-OI989-498
    Filename: DOD_108292293
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Employment
    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    Paralyzed Veterans

