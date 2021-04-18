Paralyzed Veterans of America Veterans Career Program - SFL Podcast S8:E3 – 18 April 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Veterans Career Program provides free employment support and vocational counseling assistance to ALL veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and military caregivers. Listen as LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Ms. Lauren Lobrano, the Director the Veterans Career Program, about how PVA can help you on your path toward a meaningful career on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E3.