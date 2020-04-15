Sgt. Angelo Salazar Participates in Best Squad Competition

Sgt. Angelo Salazar shares his experience while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during the 412th/416th TEC combined Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition at Camp Shelby, Miss., on April 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 17:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791338
|VIRIN:
|200415-A-QD893-432
|Filename:
|DOD_108292277
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
