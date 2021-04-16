Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Cutler Holland Participates in Best Squad Competition

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Staff Sgt. Cutler Holland conducts 9 mm pistol weapons training with engagement skills training (EST) II during 412th/416th TEC combined Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition at Camp Shelby, Miss. on April 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791337
    VIRIN: 210416-A-QD893-023
    Filename: DOD_108292264
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Cutler Holland Participates in Best Squad Competition, by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

