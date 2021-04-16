Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Readiness Division New Logo Reveal

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division command team, Maj. Gen Darrell Guthrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty briefly discuss the division's past, present, and future as well as reveal our new logo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791327
    VIRIN: 210416-A-KP604-006
    Filename: DOD_108292150
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division New Logo Reveal, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logo
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division
    New Logo

