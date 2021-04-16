The 88th Readiness Division command team, Maj. Gen Darrell Guthrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty briefly discuss the division's past, present, and future as well as reveal our new logo.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 16:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791327
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-KP604-006
|Filename:
|DOD_108292150
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Readiness Division New Logo Reveal, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT