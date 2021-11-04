Blue Star Families - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E2 – 11 April 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to help strengthen and empower military families, address the many challenges they face, and connect America to its military. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Blue Star Families CEO and Board President Kathy Roth-Douquet about Blue Star Families, the work they do, and why it's important to advocate for military families. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E2.