Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to help strengthen and empower military families, address the many challenges they face, and connect America to its military. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Blue Star Families CEO and Board President Kathy Roth-Douquet about Blue Star Families, the work they do, and why it's important to advocate for military families. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E2.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 15:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791326
|VIRIN:
|210411-A-OI989-139
|Filename:
|DOD_108292135
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Star Families - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E2 – 11 April 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
