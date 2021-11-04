Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Star Families - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E2 – 11 April 2021

    04.11.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to help strengthen and empower military families, address the many challenges they face, and connect America to its military. On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, LTC Olivia Nunn chats with Blue Star Families CEO and Board President Kathy Roth-Douquet about Blue Star Families, the work they do, and why it's important to advocate for military families. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E2.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:44
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Blue Star Families
    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast

