As a military family, do you sometimes feel like you are getting lost in the “Sea of Goodwill” when it comes to finding the resources and information that your family needs? If you could use a little help, the Military Families Program database of organizations and resources is a good place to start. Find out more on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn speaks to Military Families Program co-founders Scott Davidson from the Veteran Success Resource Group and Emma Dockery from Yellow Ribbons United. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E1.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 15:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791325
|VIRIN:
|210404-A-OI989-048
|Filename:
|DOD_108292134
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Families Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E1 – 4 April 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
