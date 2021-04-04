Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Families Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E1 – 4 April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    As a military family, do you sometimes feel like you are getting lost in the “Sea of Goodwill” when it comes to finding the resources and information that your family needs? If you could use a little help, the Military Families Program database of organizations and resources is a good place to start. Find out more on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn speaks to Military Families Program co-founders Scott Davidson from the Veteran Success Resource Group and Emma Dockery from Yellow Ribbons United. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791325
    VIRIN: 210404-A-OI989-048
    Filename: DOD_108292134
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Families Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E1 – 4 April 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    Military Families Program

