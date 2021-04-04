Military Families Program - Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E1 – 4 April 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a military family, do you sometimes feel like you are getting lost in the “Sea of Goodwill” when it comes to finding the resources and information that your family needs? If you could use a little help, the Military Families Program database of organizations and resources is a good place to start. Find out more on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn speaks to Military Families Program co-founders Scott Davidson from the Veteran Success Resource Group and Emma Dockery from Yellow Ribbons United. Listen to the full podcast: https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E1.