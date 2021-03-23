Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JCSE parachute jump training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Service members assigned to the Joint Communications Support Element, conduct parachute jump training, March 23, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. JCSE provides rapidly deployable, en route, early entry, and scalable command, control, communications, computer, coalition, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services capability across the full spectrum of operations to combatant commanders or other agencies as directed in order to facilitate rapid establishment of Joint Force Headquarters and bridge joint C5ISR requirements.

    This work, JCSE parachute jump training, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    airborne
    Joint Communications Support Element
    parachute training

