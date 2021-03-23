JCSE parachute jump training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791323" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members assigned to the Joint Communications Support Element, conduct parachute jump training, March 23, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. JCSE provides rapidly deployable, en route, early entry, and scalable command, control, communications, computer, coalition, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services capability across the full spectrum of operations to combatant commanders or other agencies as directed in order to facilitate rapid establishment of Joint Force Headquarters and bridge joint C5ISR requirements.