    Take your kids to work day: flying with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts operations during Operation Kahola Guardian off Maui, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2021. Kahola Guardian is an annual operation designed to protect Humpback Whales when they come to Hawaii to raise their young. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791321
    VIRIN: 210129-G-NO310-279
    Filename: DOD_108292074
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take your kids to work day: flying with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

