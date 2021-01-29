Take your kids to work day: flying with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts operations during Operation Kahola Guardian off Maui, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2021. Kahola Guardian is an annual operation designed to protect Humpback Whales when they come to Hawaii to raise their young. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791321
|VIRIN:
|210129-G-NO310-279
|Filename:
|DOD_108292074
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
