    AETC Deputy Commander Visit

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, the deputy commander of @Air Education and Training Command visited the 97th Air Mobility Wing, April, 12-14, 2021. This visit included interactions with several top performers, updates to student training, and how Mobility’s Hometown is focused on developing the Airmen we need. Spangenthal was the commander of the 97th AMW from 2013-2015 and was able to interact with Airmen committed to enhancing quality of life initiatives and infrastructure improvements since his time here.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791317
    VIRIN: 210419-F-LH697-1001
    Filename: DOD_108291959
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Tour
    Force Development
    AETC
    Lethality and Readiness
    Environment of Excellence
    Transforming the way we learn

