AETC Deputy Commander Visit

Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, the deputy commander of @Air Education and Training Command visited the 97th Air Mobility Wing, April, 12-14, 2021. This visit included interactions with several top performers, updates to student training, and how Mobility’s Hometown is focused on developing the Airmen we need. Spangenthal was the commander of the 97th AMW from 2013-2015 and was able to interact with Airmen committed to enhancing quality of life initiatives and infrastructure improvements since his time here.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791317
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-LH697-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108291959
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
