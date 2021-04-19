AETC Deputy Commander Visit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, the deputy commander of @Air Education and Training Command visited the 97th Air Mobility Wing, April, 12-14, 2021. This visit included interactions with several top performers, updates to student training, and how Mobility’s Hometown is focused on developing the Airmen we need. Spangenthal was the commander of the 97th AMW from 2013-2015 and was able to interact with Airmen committed to enhancing quality of life initiatives and infrastructure improvements since his time here.