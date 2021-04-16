Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard Homeland Response Force trains

    EAST AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Capt. Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    Sgt. Dakota Nelson, a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion of the New York Army National Guard, teaches lifting techniques to fellow engineers during a Homeland Response Force collective training exercise in East Amherst, New York on April 17. Nelson and his unit are assigned to the FEMA Region II HRF's search and extraction element, tasked with rescuing victims during natural and manmade disasters where they may become trapped under heavy materials. (Army National Guard Video by Capt. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791311
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-HB296-1049
    Filename: DOD_108291893
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: EAST AMHERST, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard Homeland Response Force trains, by CPT Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    CBRN
    readiness
    training
    Homeland Response Force
    COVID-19

