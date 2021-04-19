Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faith and Grief Memorial Arch Dedication

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center held a dedication ceremony April 19 for a Faith and Grief Memorial Arch, which is a resource for those who have lost loved ones, patients, and friends, and would like to remember them by writing their name on a ribbon and placing it on the arch. The event was part of BAMC’s inaugural Resiliency Week, during which an array of activities are designed to help improve the overall resiliency of BAMC staff members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791287
    VIRIN: 210419-A-NB001-229
    Filename: DOD_108291619
    Length: 00:12:52
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Faith
    Grief
    BAMC
    MEDCOM

