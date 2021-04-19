Faith and Grief Memorial Arch Dedication

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791287" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brooke Army Medical Center held a dedication ceremony April 19 for a Faith and Grief Memorial Arch, which is a resource for those who have lost loved ones, patients, and friends, and would like to remember them by writing their name on a ribbon and placing it on the arch. The event was part of BAMC’s inaugural Resiliency Week, during which an array of activities are designed to help improve the overall resiliency of BAMC staff members.