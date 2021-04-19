Faith and Grief Memorial Arch Dedication

Brooke Army Medical Center held a dedication ceremony April 19 for a Faith and Grief Memorial Arch, which is a resource for those who have lost loved ones, patients, and friends, and would like to remember them by writing their name on a ribbon and placing it on the arch. The event was part of BAMC’s inaugural Resiliency Week, during which an array of activities are designed to help improve the overall resiliency of BAMC staff members.
