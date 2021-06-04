192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard mission video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791277" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 192nd Wing, Virginia National Guard is based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. More than 1,300 Airmen serve in the unit in both part time, and full time capacities and are totally integrated with their active-duty counterpart across four wings. One of the wing's priorities is the maintain constant readiness for both federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)