The 192nd Wing, Virginia National Guard is based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. More than 1,300 Airmen serve in the unit in both part time, and full time capacities and are totally integrated with their active-duty counterpart across four wings. One of the wing's priorities is the maintain constant readiness for both federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791277
|VIRIN:
|210406-Z-PZ006-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108291540
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard mission video, by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT