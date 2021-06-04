Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard mission video

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing, Virginia National Guard is based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. More than 1,300 Airmen serve in the unit in both part time, and full time capacities and are totally integrated with their active-duty counterpart across four wings. One of the wing's priorities is the maintain constant readiness for both federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791277
    VIRIN: 210406-Z-PZ006-002
    Filename: DOD_108291540
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard mission video, by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Mission video
    Lucretia Cunningham
    192nd Wing

