    SELM 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Simulated Electronic Launch Minuteman is held April 11, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. SELM was an exercise used to test the 91st Missile Wing's ground equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791267
    VIRIN: 210411-F-IP597-110
    Filename: DOD_108291427
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SELM 2021, by A1C Jesse Jenny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Minot

    Jesse Jenny

    SELM 2021

