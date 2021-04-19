Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jungle Operations, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    For soldiers vying for the coveted Jungle Tab, it's just another day at the office. Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division take you deep into the jungle at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division. See what it takes to improve lethality for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 08:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791262
    VIRIN: 210419-O-PZ834-726
    Filename: DOD_108291359
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TropicLightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT