Jungle Operations, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy

For soldiers vying for the coveted Jungle Tab, it's just another day at the office. Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division take you deep into the jungle at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division. See what it takes to improve lethality for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
04.19.2021
04.19.2021
|Package
|791262
|210419-O-PZ834-726
|DOD_108291359
|00:02:06
|US
|1
|1
