    HMLA-267 Mission Rehearsal Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 conduct flight operations during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRX) over Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The MRX served as a culminating event for HMLA-267 as they near the end of their time in Okinawa as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791249
    VIRIN: 210414-M-VB420-1001
    Filename: DOD_108290946
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-267 Mission Rehearsal Exercise, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    UH-1Y
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron
    HMLA-267
    I MAW
    AH-1Y

