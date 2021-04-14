HMLA-267 Mission Rehearsal Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 conduct flight operations during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRX) over Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The MRX served as a culminating event for HMLA-267 as they near the end of their time in Okinawa as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)