The Dragon Brigade conducted its Best Warrior Competition Dec. 10-11 on Osan Air Base. Sixteen Dragon Soldiers competed in various events such as a 6-mile ruck march, the ACFT, an Army service uniform inspection, a board appearance and simulated training exercise lanes. Join us in congratulating 2nd Lt. James Bowers, WO1 Joshua McCarty, Sgt. Yayo Nayo, Spc. John Hunter and KPvt. 1st Class Mungyu Yang for winning the officer, warrant officer, noncommissioned officer, Soldier and KATUSA categories respectively
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 23:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791240
|VIRIN:
|040101-A-KI441-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108290628
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th ADA Best Warrior Competition Dec. 2020, by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
