    35th ADA Best Warrior Competition Dec. 2020

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Lopez 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The Dragon Brigade conducted its Best Warrior Competition Dec. 10-11 on Osan Air Base. Sixteen Dragon Soldiers competed in various events such as a 6-mile ruck march, the ACFT, an Army service uniform inspection, a board appearance and simulated training exercise lanes. Join us in congratulating 2nd Lt. James Bowers, WO1 Joshua McCarty, Sgt. Yayo Nayo, Spc. John Hunter and KPvt. 1st Class Mungyu Yang for winning the officer, warrant officer, noncommissioned officer, Soldier and KATUSA categories respectively

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:16
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

