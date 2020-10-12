35th ADA Best Warrior Competition Dec. 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Dragon Brigade conducted its Best Warrior Competition Dec. 10-11 on Osan Air Base. Sixteen Dragon Soldiers competed in various events such as a 6-mile ruck march, the ACFT, an Army service uniform inspection, a board appearance and simulated training exercise lanes. Join us in congratulating 2nd Lt. James Bowers, WO1 Joshua McCarty, Sgt. Yayo Nayo, Spc. John Hunter and KPvt. 1st Class Mungyu Yang for winning the officer, warrant officer, noncommissioned officer, Soldier and KATUSA categories respectively