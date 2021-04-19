video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791234" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If you witness a suspected crime or suspicious activity and the only action you take is to submit an ICE comment or post about it on social media, the military police are not able to use any of it to take an official statement.

Take a look at this short video below to learn more about the proper ways to report.