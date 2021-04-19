Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    If you witness a suspected crime or suspicious activity and the only action you take is to submit an ICE comment or post about it on social media, the military police are not able to use any of it to take an official statement.
    Take a look at this short video below to learn more about the proper ways to report.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 20:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791234
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108290504
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Proper ways to report, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    MP
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

