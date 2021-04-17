the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN) apply small, unmanned aircraft systems in battle during Dragoon Ready 21 at the JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 03:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791216
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-MC340-213
|Filename:
|DOD_108289749
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, S.U.A.S. commonly referred to as drones, take to the sky in Dragoon Ready 21 B roll, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT