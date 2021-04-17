Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S.U.A.S. commonly referred to as drones, take to the sky in Dragoon Ready 21 B roll

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN) apply small, unmanned aircraft systems in battle during Dragoon Ready 21 at the JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791216
    VIRIN: 210417-A-MC340-213
    Filename: DOD_108289749
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.U.A.S. commonly referred to as drones, take to the sky in Dragoon Ready 21 B roll, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonReady
    USarmyeuraf

