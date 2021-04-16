2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on various equipment during the early phases of Dragoon Ready 21 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany April 12, ensuring the unit is prepared and ready to engage enemy forces. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 04:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791215
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-MC340-097
|Filename:
|DOD_108289748
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dragoon Ready 2021 kicks off B roll, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS
