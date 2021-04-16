Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dragoon Ready 2021 kicks off B roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on various equipment during the early phases of Dragoon Ready 21 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany April 12, ensuring the unit is prepared and ready to engage enemy forces. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 04:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791215
    VIRIN: 210416-A-MC340-097
    Filename: DOD_108289748
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragoon Ready 2021 kicks off B roll, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2SCR
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    DragoonReady
    USarmyeuraf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT