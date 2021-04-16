Dragoon Ready 2021 kicks off B roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on various equipment during the early phases of Dragoon Ready 21 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany April 12, ensuring the unit is prepared and ready to engage enemy forces. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)